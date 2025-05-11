Watch Now
Montana Tech celebrates spring commencement with emotional farewell

Approximately 350 students received their degrees at Montana Tech's spring graduation ceremony held today at the HPER Complex in Butte.<br/>
BUTTE — Approximately 350 students received their degrees at Montana Tech's spring graduation ceremony held today at the HPER Complex in Butte.

The event marked a significant milestone for the graduating class and served as a poignant farewell for Chancellor Les Cook, who delivered an emotional address during his final graduation ceremony before retirement.

Student speaker Cody Skibsted addressed his classmates, encouraging them to embrace the future with determination and courage. The commencement was also highlighted by a keynote speech from Montana Tech alumnus Ryan Lance, who inspired graduates with his insights drawn from personal and professional experiences.

