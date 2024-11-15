Montana Tech developing master plan to expand, improve Butte campus

BUTTE — Montana Tech is developing a master plan for improvements and expansions on the Butte campus into its future, and they also want input from students, staff, and the public.

Many students here already have some ideas about improving the campus.

“More parking, for sure, that is one of my biggest complaints. Finding a parking spot,” said student Kimi Hueftle.

MTN News Montana Tech student Kimi Hueftle says she'd like to see more parking included as part of the university's master plan.

Campus officials recently held a public meeting to go over possible changes and improvements to the campus over the next few years. Some ideas include making the campus more pedestrian-friendly and expanding student housing.

“If we want to grow as a university, we’re going to have to potentially add some additional residence halls, and that may take away parking, so then we also have to address parking,” said Vice Chancellor of Administration and Finance Ron Muffick.

MTN News Ron Muffick, vice chancellor of administration and finance at Montana Tech

Some students said they would like to see better outdoor lighting on campus.

“In the winter it gets really dark, especially in the mornings, so walking to class in the dark can be a little scary. And then, sometimes activities go late into the night and it gets dark at 5:30 these days,” said student Madelynn Hasz.

Kaden Cohn added, “At least for me, personally, I like being outside doing things like that, but I feel like there’s not too many places to just kind of hang around outside.”

Campus officials hope to have a final report ready by February. Tech currently has about $40 million of state funding to make improvements to Main and Engineering Hall.

“Our classroom space, some of those we can always improve and modernize things, so it’s an exciting time for Montana Tech,” said Chancellor Les Cook.