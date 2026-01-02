Montana Tech hockey plans outdoor game at Butte's Leonard Field

BUTTE - Montana Tech’s ice hockey club wants to bring the sport to the great outdoors later this month.

The Tech hockey team is planning an outdoor game on Leonard Field on Jan. 31st. The event will be held during Butte’s three-day winter fest Snoflinga. The event will also celebrate Butte university’s 125th anniversary.

“We wanted to try and get involved as a hockey club, you know, they played hockey on this field back in the 50s and 60s, so we thought it would be a good homage to do that to go back to those old times of hockey in the outdoors,” Head Coach Dave Rathgeber said.

The club is still seeking sponsors to set up the temporary outdoor rink. The Orediggers will play the University of Providence at 4 p.m., and the event is free to the public.