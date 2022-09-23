Montana Tech hosts largest career fair

BUTTE — One of the biggest career fairs is at Montana Tech where students are giving out their resumes to civil engineers or just getting information on the construction field. Many students aren’t sure what they’re going to do, but here, they have plenty of opportunities.

“It feels a lot more personal here and it’s awesome because you get to actually ask more questions and not have to wait for an email to get back to you. It’s just been a really cool experience,” said Montana Tech student Mark Poore.

Covid-19 precautions canceled some of the past careers fairs preventing students from meeting potential employers face to face.

“You got to get over the hump of like the nervousness of trying to go out and talk to people and everything like that, but as soon as you talk to one person it just makes everything easy after that,” said student Tyler Somerville.

Tech says this year’s fair has the most recruiters ever. Forbes this week listed Montana Tech as the top-ranked college in the state. The small university has a reputation for excellence.

“The fact that there’s 132 employers here today really highlights that. Montana Tech produces wonderful students, we had an intern last summer, he’ll be joining us full-time next year, and the students are just a notch above all the other schools,” said Amanda Battles who represents Clearwater Paper.