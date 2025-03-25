Montana Tech nursing students to hold food drive to support Butte Pantry project

BUTTE — The cupboards recently have been bare for the Butte Pantry program, but a pair of nursing students at Montana Tech are starting an event that will let the public help fill these cupboards once again.

“Grocery prices are very expensive and so we just felt like it was very important. I think food can impact your health a lot, so having good access to it is important,” said Nursing student Emaleigh Cimorelli.

The nursing students decided to hold a food drive for the Butte Pantry, which puts out donated food at two public cupboards in the city for anyone in need. The senior nursing students chose the pantry as part of their community health project.

“I just noticed this here is kind of empty a little bit and I’m like, that would be a good project to really help people out here that can’t really get access to food,” said nursing student Aislinn Wright.

Valerie Nielson and Kali Smelich started Butte Pantry five years ago in response to COVID-19 and continue it to this day. They have a cupboard off Park Street in Uptown and one off Paxson on the flat. They said the food drive is very much in need.

“We don’t have any food in them. They are very hard to keep full,” said Butte Pantry Co-founder Valerie Nielson.

The drive will be held Wednesday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Three Bears Alaska grocery store in Butte. Non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed. The Butte Pantry organizers are grateful for the help.

“We have full-time jobs, raising families, all the things, so any help the community can provide is always welcomed,” said Butte Pantry Co-founder Kalie Smelich.