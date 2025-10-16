Montana Tech reports high fall enrollment numbers

BUTTE - Montana Tech is putting up some big numbers this year, and not just out there on Bob Green Field.

The Butte university is reporting its fall enrollment figures are up for the third year in a row.

“The future is bright, we’re going to see increasing enrollments hopefully for years to come,” said Montana Tech Chancellor Johnny MacLean.

With an official headcount of 2,516, Tech saw its enrollment increase by nearly 4 percent from the previous year. The chancellor, who just started this year, believes Montana Tech’s reputation is a big draw.

“They know they’re going to get jobs. Montana Tech has the highest return on investment of any university in the state of Montana, one of the highest returns of investment of any university in the country,” MacLean said.

Some freshmen said word-of-mouth was a big reason they decided to enroll at Tech.

“My past and my prior friends that were at my high school that came to they couldn’t say enough about how great the programs are and just the people and faculty and staff,” Ellie Reinertson, a freshman, said.

Last year, Tech reported a fall enrollment of 2,429, in 2023 they reported 2,321, and 2,280 in 2022.

“There’s definitely a lot of people, especially for the size of the campus, especially here in the LC, there’s always people studying and hanging out with friends.” Freshman Breanne Jacobson said.

The university is renovating some of its buildings and hopes to add more parking to deal with the growth.

“These are the right kind of challenges, we love having growing pains, because that means people are paying attention, people are coming to Montana Tech for our degrees, and there’s really a lot of energy now,” MacLean said.