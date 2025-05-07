Montana Tech selects Dr. Johnny MacLean as new chancellor

BUTTE — Montana Technological University announced on Wednesday that Dr. Johnny MacLean has been chosen as the university's 13th Chancellor.

Montana Tech said in a social media post that Dr. MacLean will begin in his new role on June 1, 2025. MacLean currently serves as Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Montana Western (UMW).

According to the post, Dr. MacLean served in the Office of the Provost at Southern Utah University beginning in 2016 and rose to the position of Associate Provost before beginning his tenure at UMW in 2022.

“Montana Tech’s unique purpose is clear,” Dr. MacLean stated in the post. “This institution serves students who want to change the world through STEM disciplines, and it is the honor of my career to support them in pursuing their goals. I am excited to be joining the vibrant city of Butte and look forward to building on Tech’s strong tradition of partnership with the community.”

UMW Chancellor Michael Reid added in a press release, “Dr. MacLean’s leadership has elevated every corner of campus life at Montana Western. We are grateful for his many contributions, his tireless dedication to our students and faculty, and the deep care he has shown for the success of our university. We wish him all the best in this well-deserved new role at Montana Tech.”

Dr. Brian Elliott, Chair of UMW’s Division of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and Professor of English, will serve as Interim Provost as the university begins a "comprehensive national search" for its next Provost.