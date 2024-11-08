Montana Tech students learn body mechanics while attempting kayak roll

BUTTE — Montana Tech students in Butte Wednesday morning combined the science of kinesiology with kayaking.

Montana Tech Professor John Amtmann and his daughter took his class to the pool and used kayaks to teach his class about body mechanics by performing a kayak roll in the water.

Two students attempted the kayak challenge and soon discovered the maneuver is not as easy as it looks. The students first learned in the classroom the mechanics of using the spin and pelvis to do the roll.

“We want them to apply it to certain movement and it's nice to apply that knowledge, that information to something that they haven't done before and something that's exciting and fun,” said Amtmann.

He added that as difficult as this exercise looks no one ever drowned in his class doing it.