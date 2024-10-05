Montana Tech's annual homecoming bed races: a display of smarts, strength—and even style

BUTTE — The annual bed races at Montana Tech are a part of the university's homecoming tradition, and bragging rights are on the line for students here in Butte. One student even showed up for the event with a bit of Butte flare.

"I feel like I can go way faster. If I ran down the hill I’d be five miles per hour faster all because of the suit. And I think, I’m hoping to give this some good luck and we’re hoping to do better than years past," says Zack Bennett, a student in Business Guild.

MTN News

Donning an Evel Knievel jumpsuit painted with Oredigger colors, Bennett is one of dozens of students participating in the race that relies on engineering skills, strength, and maybe even style?

"I mean who else would you wear at a time like this? I mean it’s perfect. I don’t know why anybody else didn’t have a suit. I mean I feel like it’s just easy," says Bennett.

MTN News

Perhaps a missed opportunity?

"Yes! Exactly. We might not win but we’ll be talked about. That’s for sure. That’s our goal," says Bennett.

In the end, Bennett and the Business Guild didn’t come away with the win—that honor was snagged by the student group with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. But there’s always next year to bust out the Evel Knievel suit and roll down the mountain.

