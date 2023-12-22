Montana Western's Eli Nourse only freshman on Associated Press NAIA All-America teams

Montana Western receiver Eli Nourse has been named to the Associated Press NAIA All-America first team. The AP announced the teams Wednesday.

Nourse, a freshman from Dillon, is the only freshman on either the first or second team and the only Frontier Conference player on the first team. Rocky Mountain defensive back Kaysan Barnett and Southern Oregon defensive lineman Noah Turnbull were second-team choices.

Nourse, who was also an all-Frontier Conference selection, led the league with 90 receptions, 1,186 receiving yards, 107.8 receiving yards per game and 12 receiving touchdowns.

He ranked third in the entire NAIA in receptions and receiving yards per game, fourth in total yards and eighth in touchdowns.

Rocky’s Barnett, a junior, was also named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. The Phoenix product led the Battlin’ Bears with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups this season. His four interceptions tied for the second most in the Frontier, while his 11 pass breakups were tied for the most in the conference. He added 29 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

Turnbull led the Frontier with nine sacks this season. He was also in on 36 total tackles.

The AP All-American teams are selected by a panel of sports writers and sports information directors.