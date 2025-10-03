Belgrade is growing — and fast. The city is seeing a surge of new businesses, from Rivian, an electric vehicle company, to new hotels, and even a mysterious new building next to Mackenzie River Pizza.

With so much development underway, local residents have mixed feelings about the changes.

At a Town Pump in Belgrade, Jessica — who grew up in a small town — said the growth isn’t for her.

“So many people moving in. Stores, hotels — you name it,” she said.

Roy, who has lived in Belgrade for nearly a decade, sees positives and negatives.

“It’s good that business growth is expanding. It provides jobs. But I hate to see the people growth that comes with it,” he said.

To get a clearer picture of just how much Belgrade has grown, city officials offered some perspective.

“When I started, it was about 4,000 people here in the city limits, and now we’re about 14,000,” said Jason Karp, Belgrade’s community development planner, who is retiring at the end of this month after three decades with the city.

Karp said Belgrade has long seen residential growth due to it's proximity to Bozeman, but now corporate America is also discovering the city’s potential.

“We’ve always had a lot of residential growth, but corporate America is discovering Belgrade is a good place to do business as well,” he said.

Among the new developments are several hotels — both completed and under construction — including an Atwell Inn, a Hampton Inn, and a Hyatt. Other recent openings include Even Hotel and Extended Stay America.

Montana’s First Rivian Electric Car Dealership Opens in Belgrade, Spotlighting City’s Growth

One of the city’s most high-profile arrivals is Rivian, which opened Montana’s only electric vehicle dealership and repair facility in Belgrade.

“It surprised us at first, but given Gallatin County’s population and our proximity to Bozeman, it makes a lot of sense,” Karp said.

There’s also been long-standing curiosity about a building behind Mackenzie River Pizza.

“I probably get asked about that about three times a week,” Karp said. “Everyone’s been curious about that for years.” Roy confirmed.

While the restaurant’s identity is still under wraps, Karp confirmed it will be a fast food chain. The owner of Mackenzie River also owns the property. He told me details will be announced soon.

For Karp, Belgrade’s transformation is unmistakable.

“The city is changing — it’s transitioning from a small town,” he said. “We have a very central location, so that’s convenient. Being at the hub of the wheel makes sense, and I think a lot of businesses are figuring that out.”

