Motor Carrier Services 'best kept secret' in Montana law enforcement

BUTTE -You ever notice these big rigs stopping off at these weigh stations along Montana’s highways? Well, this is monitored by the state’s Motor Carrier Services, a little-known law enforcement agency that was involved in a recent drug bust near Dillon.

“We’ve joked about it for a while that we’re the best-kept secret in law enforcement,” MCS Capt. Dan Carroll said.

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Montana's Motor Carrier Services busts drug operation near Dillon, seizes over 100 pounds of drugs

But it was no joke late last month when officers at the weigh station near Lima received a tip from a truck driver that led to a raid at a truck stop near Dillon. It resulted in the seizure of over 100 pounds of alleged illegal drugs and three arrests.

“They did a phenomenal job. He got that information to the other agency that had jurisdiction over it, and that’s what we want, that sharing of information is critical between all these agencies,” Carroll said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with processing and selling poppies to commercial truckers out of the truck stop.

The agency notes that most commercial truckers are good people and willing to cooperate.

“There are some good players out there, but there are a few bad apples, and they’re the ones we want to get a hold of and either take them off the road or get them straightened out,” Maj. Chris Williams said.

Of course, the agents are also there to ensure trucks stay below 80,000 pounds and to inspect vehicles for safety.

“We want to protect the infrastructure. Montana and the taxpayers spend a lot of money to keep up our roads, bridges, and all that,” Carroll said.

Even a long-time trucker doesn’t mind a quick inspection every once in a while.

“Ah, it’s alright, they’re doing their job, and we’re doing ours, so they get all the guys that are really overweight off the road,” truck driver Chuck Medrano said.