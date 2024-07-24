Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Butte crash

BUTTE — A Missoula man died on Monday after crashing his motorcycle on the interstate in Butte on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the 66-year-old man was merging onto Interstate 90 westbound from the Continental exit onramp around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

MHP’s fatality crash report says the man failed to yield properly when joining traffic. He reportedly attempted to enter the left lane, crossed the median and lost control in the eastbound lanes.

The motorcycle came to rest in the ditch of the eastbound lanes. The MHP report indicates the man was not wearing a helmet.

The report says the man succumbed to his injuries on Monday, July 22.

No further details, including the man’s identity, were released.

We will update you if we get more information.