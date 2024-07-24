Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Butte crash

silver bow crash map.jpg
MTN News
silver bow crash map.jpg
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jul 24, 2024

BUTTE — A Missoula man died on Monday after crashing his motorcycle on the interstate in Butte on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the 66-year-old man was merging onto Interstate 90 westbound from the Continental exit onramp around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

MHP’s fatality crash report says the man failed to yield properly when joining traffic. He reportedly attempted to enter the left lane, crossed the median and lost control in the eastbound lanes.

The motorcycle came to rest in the ditch of the eastbound lanes. The MHP report indicates the man was not wearing a helmet.

The report says the man succumbed to his injuries on Monday, July 22.

No further details, including the man’s identity, were released.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader