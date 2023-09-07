Motorcyclist killed in Highway 312 crash northeast of Billings

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with another vehicle Tuesday night on Highway 312 northeast of Billings.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the man was heading west on his motorcycle on Highway 312 at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Larimer Lane around 8:20 p.m.

The second vehicle, a Ford Escape driven by a 72-year-old woman, was traveling east on the highway and began turning left onto Larimore Lane when the motorcycle struck the passenger side, according to the highway patrol.

The motorcyclist was declared dead on the scene.

According to the highway patrol report from Trooper Duane Young, drugs and speed are suspected factors.

The crash remains under investigation.