Mountain lion reported near Butte school

BUTTE — A mountain lion was reportedly seen near a Butte school on Wednesday night.

Officials searched the area for the animal but were unable to locate the cat.

According to a press release from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, at approximately 9:25 on Wednesday night, a man reported to Butte Police that he had sighted a mountain lion on Continental Drive, near the Hillcrest School.

Butte Police responded to the area but did not locate the animal.

School officials, BSB Animal Control, and Montana FWP were notified as well.

Officers returned throughout the night and used thermal imaging equipment in another attempt to determine if there was a mountain lion in the area. Again, they were unable to locate anything.

Since daylight officers have also been in the area and have not seen a mountain lion.

Hillcrest School is open for business as is Skyline Park.

Anyone observing a mountain lion or other wild animal in the urban area is asked to contact Butte Police at (406) 497-1120.