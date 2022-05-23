Mountain lion reported near Livingston cemetery

LIVINGSTON - Mountain lion activity was recently reported near Livingston's Mountain View Cemetery.

According to a social media post, authorities are now cautioning adjacent area residents and posting signs about mountain lion activity in the area. While not uncommon for this area, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself and your pets safe:

1. Stay on designated roads or trails

2. Keep pets leashed and children close

3. Avoid walking or running alone in the early morning or evening

4. Make noise while you walk to avoid surprising a mountain lion.

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not approach the animal. Back away slowly, giving the mammal an opportunity to escape. Do not run, crouch down, bend over or turn your back to the lion. Try to appear larger, wave your arms and speak loudly. Pick up any small children; fight back if attacked.

The Department is asking residents to report lion sightings to Livingston area warden Drew Scott at 406-581-7613.