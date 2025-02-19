Move over, slow down: Butte ambulance, police car hit while responding to accident

BUTTE — Some emergency responders working a bad accident had their lives put in peril when some motorists lost control of their vehicles while driving through the accident scene. It’s a reminder that motorists need to give these emergency responders space.

“Absolutely, close calls are very scary for EMS professionals and any first responder,” said Riley Hash of A-1 Ambulance in Butte.

A Butte police car and an A-1 ambulance were each hit by two different cars while they were working a multiple-crash accident on Interstate 90 west of Butte on Feb. 17 in slick road conditions.

“Fortunately, the officer was not in the vehicle. Like I told the officer, it’s easier to replace vehicles than it is a police officer, so we're fortunate that nobody was injured,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

A car sideswiped the ambulance and dented a portion of it before doing a 180 and slamming right into the front fender of the ambulance, causing major damage.

“You’re on the side of the road with traffic coming down next to you. And, we’ll have semis that will come through an accident scene still doing interstate-quality speeds as you’re walking around on your own well-being. If you were to get hit by that it would be a fatal injury for sure,” said Hash.

Fortunately no one was injured, but motorists are warned they are required by law to give first responders safe space to work.

“Slow down as soon as possible, don’t be in a rush. If there’s anyone behind you that's trying to go a little bit faster, you can make us safer by just setting the tone and setting the speed through that emergency zone,” said Butte Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Silk.

Lester added, “We’re going to be dealing with icy conditions now until, I don’t know, maybe July. It’s always a good idea to just leave a little earlier and not be in a hurry. Remember, you’re not the only one that's using the road.”