MSU BOBCATS: Playoff Game ticket info

Congratulations to our Bobcat Football team for earning a #4 seed in the FCS Playoffs! We will have a bye this weekend and play host on December 3rd to the winner of North Dakota vs Weber State. Please see below for ticket information:

Monday, November 21: season ticket holder access to their seats via online [emclick.imodules.com], in person, and over the phone

Tuesday, November 22: season ticket holder access to their seats via online [emclick.imodules.com], in person, and over the phone (seats held until 11pm)

Wednesday, November 23 10am: presale for additional tickets open to all members of the Bobcat Club (watch your emails)

Wednesday, November 23 12pm: remainder of tickets released to the general public. [emclick.imodules.com]