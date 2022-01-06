MSU Bookstore competes against NDSU Bookstore before championship game

BOZEMAN - The days are quickly passing by until the championship football game.

“We’re headed to Texas in about 4 hours,” said Bobcat fan Emily Leigh.

So, this mom and daughter duo found themselves at the MSU bookstore before hitting the road.

“We’re getting a whole bunch of blue because we don’t want to look like the opposing team,” said Bobcat fan Stephanie Leigh.

And whether or not the two realize it, they’re helping MSU come closer to a win for another competition.

“There are two parts to it," explained MSU Bookstore's Rob Kailey. "Both universities are carrying this shirt with the two helmets on it, and one part of the competition is who will sell the most of these.”

In fact, Montana State is so far ahead of North Dakota State in this part of the competition, MSU has already sold out of the t-shirts. But fans can still participate in the second part.

“The other part of the competition is overall merchandise related to the championship," said Kailey. "For instance, what I’m wearing the road to Frisco shirt.”

And of course, a good competition needs a good prize.

“The prize is that the winning university will be given, or I should say the winning bookstore will be given a scholarship for $250. There’s two parts, so that’s $250 textbook scholarships.”

And so far, Montana State has more than 1,000 sold, and the competition has only sold more than 100.

“NDSU, one thing to note about them is that you know they’ve been to the championship game multiple times in the last decade," said Kailey. "For Montana State, this is one of the most exciting things I’ve ever seen.”

And Kailey is one of the best people to ask. Before he was a bookstore employee, he used to shop at the bookstore as an MSU student.

Crews from the bookstore are headed to Texas and will have merchandise on hand to sell.