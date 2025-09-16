MSU student arrested for climbing on Brick Breeden Fieldhouse roof

BOZEMAN — A 19-year-old Montana State University student was arrested Saturday afternoon for criminal trespass after climbing onto the roof of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The male student, who lives in North Hedges Hall, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. on Sept. 13 and issued a citation before being released at the scene, according to MSU University Police.

Officials submitted a policy violation notification for criminal trespass to the dean of students office, which could result in additional disciplinary action through the university's student conduct process.

The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse serves as MSU's primary indoor athletic facility and houses the university's basketball and volleyball programs.

