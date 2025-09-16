Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSU student arrested for climbing on Brick Breeden Fieldhouse roof

Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
visit-bozeman.com
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Posted

BOZEMAN — A 19-year-old Montana State University student was arrested Saturday afternoon for criminal trespass after climbing onto the roof of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The male student, who lives in North Hedges Hall, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. on Sept. 13 and issued a citation before being released at the scene, according to MSU University Police.

Officials submitted a policy violation notification for criminal trespass to the dean of students office, which could result in additional disciplinary action through the university's student conduct process.

The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse serves as MSU's primary indoor athletic facility and houses the university's basketball and volleyball programs.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader