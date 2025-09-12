MSU students can get free Uber rides through Cat Cab program

BOZEMAN — Montana State University students will have access to free weekend Uber rides, thanks to a student-funded resource.

Off-Campus Student Life, a student-funded go-to resource at MSU, is launching their Cat Cab transportation program this fall.

Pictured: MSU Off-Campus Student Life

MTN News

The initiative is designed to provide students with safe rides on weekends, and reduce impaired driving in Bozeman.

“It’s a really positive program,” said one MSU student. “We live in a county where there’s a lot of drinking, and that leads to a lot of drunk driving, which causes fatalities.”

The Cat Cab program will allow currently enrolled MSU students to redeem Uber ride vouchers every Thursday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. the next morning. Rides are valid within a 15-mile radius, covering Bozeman, Belgrade, and Four Corners.

Students can claim vouchers through CatsConnect, MSU’s online student platform.

"As a student, the Uber ride vouchers are really important," said Associated Students of Montana State University Vice President, Finn Growney. "We want to make sure our students are safe and have access to various parts of Bozeman."

In addition to Cat Cab, Off-Campus Student Life—located in the SUB—offers a variety of resources for MSU students, including help with roommate searches, housing inquiries, legal referrals, and information on community transportation options.

“There’s a whole community outside of MSU,” said OCSL Program Manager, Rebecca Eberlin. “MSU is an integral part of the community, and there are so many other wonderful pieces to get to engage with."

