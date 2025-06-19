MSU Students Celebrate Juneteenth with Music, Food, and a Message of Unity

BOZEMAN — Montana State University marked its third annual Juneteenth celebration on Wednesday with music, food, and community connection, all part of an event organized by the university’s Black Student Union.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Texas were finally informed of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The holiday was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Wondering how Juneteenth fosters community in Bozeman? Watch our video to see the incredible spirit at MSU's inclusive celebration

'The Freedom to Celebrate': Juneteenth Event Draws Community Together at MSU

This year’s theme, “The Freedom to Celebrate,” highlighted the importance of joy, education, and inclusion, especially in spaces where diversity is still growing.

“That's what we're celebrating. We're celebrating how far we've come. We're celebrating each year we make changes,” said Chanielle Rice, president of the MSU Black Student Union.

“We're able to continue to put this Juneteenth event on. We're able to continue to educate people, especially with such small spaces like Montana with such little diversity. This is our opportunity to educate people on what our culture means to us,” Rice says.

The event welcomed the public to Romney Oval for performances from national musicians and comedians, lawn games, food, and a message of unity for all, not just for Black students.

“I have gotten so many people [asking], ‘Are we allowed to come? Is this an everyone thing?’ And you know, Juneteenth isn’t just for Black people to celebrate,” Rice said.

For Rice and her fellow organizers, the goal isn’t just to reflect on the past — it’s to invite progress.

“Something I like to say is regression is never the goal, progression is the outcome,” Rice said. “So, in order to progress, we need a unity of people. That's everyone. Everyone has to be a part of the impact in order to make a dent in the community.”

As political tensions and global crises continue to make headlines, Rice said events like this carry even more weight.

“To know that there currently are women and children, fathers and sons that are suffering in the world right now — it is horrendous,” she said.

Still, she believes celebration remains essential.

“There’s things going on in the world, but that doesn’t impact the fact that we still are going to celebrate each other,” Rice said. “And recognize them in the process — and hope that things will change, and hope that our impact means something, and hope that the donations that we raise will make some type of dent.”

For anyone who couldn’t make it this year, Rice has a simple message: don’t miss it next time.

“We have so many opportunities to learn so many different things, taste different things, see different things — and so to be able to do that and not leave your backyard, come on, don’t miss out on something great,” she said.