MSU students face heightened risk of sexual assault during “Red Zone”

As students return to Montana State University, experts say the first weeks of the semester bring more than new classes and social events, they also bring heightened risks.

“The beginning of our school year is going to be our busiest time,” said Kyleen Breslin, MSU’s Title IX and campus civil rights managing director.

Breslin said from the first day of school until Thanksgiving break, the university expects to receive about half of its sexual misconduct reports.

This period is known nationwide as the “Red Zone,” a time when college students across the country are statistically more vulnerable to sexual assault.

“We know students returning to school being excited to reengage with their community,” Breslin said. “We see a lot of times risky behavior that can result in harm to our community members.”

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old MSU student was arrested. According to charging documents, he raped and strangled another student after an off-campus party. The victim was sober at the time of the assault.

Breslin said MSU provides support to students no matter where the incident occurs.

“It doesn’t matter to us whether the harm happened on campus or off campus,” Breslin said. “We are still going to support our community members because we know that things that happen off campus have an on-campus impact.”

That support includes civil rights investigators, case managers, prevention educators and peer advocates.

“I’m kind of that little route to get connected to campus civil rights for that community,” said student advocate Xel-Ha, a student volunteer at the Civil Rights Office.

While Xel-Ha is an advocate, she also hands out consent stickers and makes sure her sorority sisters know where to find help.

Fellow student advocate Libby Schneider said hearing about resources from peers can make the process less intimidating.

“With other students, you’re able to talk through it with them,” Schneider said.

Advocates acknowledge the Red Zone can be a difficult time for students, especially as they juggle classes and new jobs.

“There are so many other things going on as classes are just starting,” Xel-Ha said. “A lot of times I feel like going to a place like this might be intimidating, especially if you don’t know what kind of support you need.”

That’s why peer advocates guide survivors through what they call a “non-linear healing journey.”

“Change starts with you,” Xel-Ha said. “So I think if you want to see the change, be the change.”

