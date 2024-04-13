Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MT-41 South bridge in Twin Bridges reopens

mt41 open.jpg
MTN News
mt41 open.jpg
Posted at 11:21 AM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 13:23:58-04

The MT-41 South bridge over the Beaverhead River in Twin Bridges was reopened on Saturday, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

MDT said in a press release that repairs were made to the concrete pier wall foundation, bringing the bridge back up to standards that allowed access to resume.

MDT added, "A close knit community, the residents of Twin Bridges partnered with MDT as well to address and solve the problem."

MDT Interim Director Larry Flynn said in the release:

"This project exemplifies how Montanans come together in challenging times. We're grateful to our hard working MDT engineers and maintenance teams that were able to identify the safety issue, fix it, and restore mobility for Twin Bridges and surrounding communities."

MDT said all bridge traffic can resume as normal, and MDT staff will continue to monitor and inspect the bridge.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader