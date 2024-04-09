MT-41 south closed between Dillon and Twin Bridges

Montana Highway 41 South is currently closed between Twin Bridges and Dillon, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media the highway is closed to through traffic due to a bridge incident at the structure over the Beaverhead River in Twin Bridges.

Vehicles must use an alternate route until further notice. The Sheriff's Office asks the public not to call Madison County Dispatch for information on when the highway will reopen.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), MT-41 is open to local traffic south of the bridge closure.

Travelers can check the MDT 511 mobile app or Traveler Information Map for updates.