MT Highway 41 fully blocked due to vehicle crash south of Twin Bridges

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Highway 41 is completely blocked south of Twin Bridges as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media the blockage is at mile marker 25, which is near the intersection of MT-41 and Fournier Lane.

The Montana Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map states that both lanes of the highway are blocked due to a "multiple vehicle crash in all lanes."

No further information is available. We will keep you updated as we learn more.