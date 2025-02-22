BUTTE — A parasite has co-existed with fish in the Big Hole River for millennia, but a recent study done by a Montana Tech grad student shows if low water levels and high water temperatures persist, well, that parasite could become deadly to fish.

“It’s, it’s scary,” said Paul Helfrich, who conducted the research project.

Watch the story here:

MT Tech researcher finds parasite could hurt trout if river conditions worsen

The earth science and engineering PhD grad student recently completed research that found the presence of the bryosalmonae parasite in the Big Hole and Madison rivers. Normally harmless to fish, it can become toxic when fish endure prolonged environmental stress.

“The fish’s immune system will have a massive response to that sudden replication in the kidneys and the fish essentially die of fever,” said Helfrich.

Rivers in the region have been experiencing low water levels and high temperatures.

“As conditions continue to become harsher, I think we’re going to see more problems with this,” he said.

Fortunately, a recent Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks study on the river showed healthy trout and increasing fish numbers. Helfrich said the best way to preserve river health is to manage the water we have.

“Take a very active stance in preserving our wetlands, first and foremost; these are natural water storage areas,” he said.

One way, according to Helfrich, is to allow beavers to create dams.

“It is the most natural solution and really, all we have to do is let them do it,” said Helfrich.