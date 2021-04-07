MTN investigates death of Belgrade teen in 'Murder at Cameron Bridge: Who Killed Danielle Houchins?'

“Everybody loved her.” That’s how Stephanie Houchins describes her older sister, Danielle.

Stephanie, now in her 30s, has been without her big sister for two-thirds of her life.

“She had this crazy, dry sense of humor and you knew she really loved you if she started playing tricks on you. That’s just who she was,” Stephanie said.

In 1996, on Saturday, September 21, 15-year-old Danielle Houchins left her home in Belgrade and drove out to Cameron Bridge Fishing Access.

When the teenager did not return home, her mother, Sheryl Houchins, went to look for her. She found Danielle’s truck parked at the fishing access—unlocked and empty.

The keys to Danielle’s truck and her water bottle were laying in the middle of a trail, a few feet away.

Sheryl Houchins immediately knew something was wrong and began frantically searching for her daughter. Eventually the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue were called in.

Several hours after she went missing, the body of Danielle Houchins was found, face down in a marshy area of Cameron Bridge.

What happened to Danielle?

“Someone was out there with my sister. And someone did this to her.”

Watch “Murder at Cameron Bridge: Who Killed Danielle Houchins?” Saturday, April 24 at 6 p.m. on your local MTN station. MTN news can be seen in cities across Montana including Q2 Billings, KBZK Bozeman, KXLF Butte, KRTV Great Falls, KXLH Helena, KAJ Kalispell, and KPAX Missoula.

