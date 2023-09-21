MTN launches as Montana home of Vegas Golden Knights, will air Big Sky Conference football games

BILLINGS – MTN – a new independent television network – has launched as Montana’s official broadcast partner for the Vegas Golden Knights and home to Big Sky Conference games.

MTN will carry non-nationally exclusive Vegas Golden Knights games and a slate of Big Sky Conference football and basketball games, along with a combination of local and national programming.

Viewers across the state of Montana can find MTN on:

· Billings: Channel 2.2 (KTVQ.2)

· Butte: Channel 4.2 (KXLF.2)

· Bozeman: Channel 7.2 (KBZK.2)

· Great Falls: Channel 3.2 (KRTV.2)

· Helena: Channel 12.2 (KTVH.2)

· Missoula/Kalispell: Channel 8.2 (KPAX.2)

MTN, owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (Nasdaq: SSP) is available free over the air with an antenna. More information on additional channel distribution will be available soon. The first preseason Vegas Golden Knights game is at 6 p.m. MT Sept. 24 at San Jose with the pregame on MTN at 5:30 p.m. MT and the postgame at 8:30 p.m. MT.

Viewers with antennas should rescan their TVs to get the new stations. To learn more about how to rescan your TV, go to thefreetvproject.org/scan.

MTN will replace CW programming with a new program slate including:

· Scripps News, a 24/7 national news outlet, including Scripps News Live (1 to 3 p.m.) and The Debrief (11:30 p.m.)

· Newscasts and shows from Scripps-owned Montana MTN affiliates, including Montana This Morning (5 to 9 a.m.), Noon News and evening newscasts at 4:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

· National talk shows, including Drew Barrymore (10 a.m.) and Kelly Clarkson (11 a.m.)

· Classic sitcoms including “Friends”

MTN will also air six Big Sky Conference football games during the 2023 season, with different games airing in various markets. Check the schedule below for the full MTN Big Sky Conference football lineup and where to watch.

MTN

More information on MTN programming is available at MTNMontana.com.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports signed a multi-year agreement in May to bring all locally broadcast Golden Knights games for free to residents of Nevada and surrounding states within the team’s broadcast territory.

This is the second year of Scripps’ partnership with the Big Sky Conference. MTN will announce the slate of 2023-2024 Big Sky basketball games later this fall.