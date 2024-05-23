Multiple I-90E closures between Butte and Cardwell due to crashes

BUTTE — Vehicle crashes have led to the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-90 at multiple points between Butte and Cardwell Thursday morning.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), Homestake Pass is closed heading eastbound due to a commercial vehicle crash blocking both lanes at mile marker 232.

Another crash between Pipestone and Whitehall at mile marker 246 has led to partial blockage of the eastbound right lane and right shoulder.

Heading into Cardwell Pass, MDT's Traveler Information Map shows a disabled vehicle at mile marker 256 blocking both lanes of I-90E.

A few miles further east at mile marker 259, MDT shows another commercial vehicle crash with semis blocking both eastbound lanes of the interstate.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.