Multiple-structure fire in Laurel sends one to hospital

LAUREL - One man was taken to a local hospital following a multi-structure fire on one property in east Laurel Monday afternoon.

Authorities said they didn't know the extent of his injuries. Also, a woman was checked out by an ambulance upon arrival but not taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Laurel police Sgt. Jared Anglin said the fire department was able to control the fire on the 500 block of Birch Avenue before it spread to surrounding homes.

“The detached garage, an RV, a car, a shed and then it also was on the verge of going north into the next house to the north of it. But the fire department was able to get it extinguished before it did any further damage,” Anglin said Monday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.