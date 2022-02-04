Watch
Multiple units respond to fire in Belgrade

Tracy Rassley
Posted at 1:26 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:26:10-05

UPDATE: 2/4/2022, 9:15 AM - According to officials, the fire was first reported at approximately 7 a.m. by someone in the nearby Rocky Mountain Supply office.

There are no reported injuries and no one was in the elevator building at the time.

Central Valley, Bozeman, Amsterdam, Belgrade and more fire departments are on the scene. No neighboring buildings are closed, no main roads are closed.

Heavy smoke is still pouring from the structure.

PREVIOUS:

BELGRADE - Central Valley Fire Department and units from Bozeman Fire are responding to a commercial structure fire in Belgrade.

The fire, reportedly behind Rocky Mountain Supply in a grain elevator, was billowing smoke and flames on Friday morning.

MTN News has a reporter on-site and will update this story as more details become available.

