Multiple-vehicle crash snarls traffic south of Big Sky

UPDATED - 6-23-2023, 3:20 PM - MHP is reporting a fatality at the crash scene.

BIG SKY — Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene at a multiple-vehicle accident south of Big Sky on US Hwy 191 Gallatin Road near Walton Mine Road.

According to the Gallatin Media Center, limited traffic is able to pass in either direction at this time. Please avoid the canyon if possible and if travel is necessary, use caution and expect delays.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.