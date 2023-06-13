Multiple vehicles damaged in Butte hit-and-run incident

BUTTE — A hit-and-run driver allegedly damaged four cars owned by a couple on Wyoming Street in Butte early Monday morning.

An eyewitness saw a white Chevy pickup traveling south on Wyoming Street crash into the first vehicle, causing the parked cars to smash into one another. After the crash, the driver of the pickup reportedly drove away from the scene toward Front Street.

The owner of one of the damaged cars said she just bought it a few days ago.

“I worked hard for this vehicle, I bought this out of my tip money, and I work at the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center. I take pride in my work over there. I just bought this brand-new vehicle and I don't even have ten miles on it,” said Beverly Ann Therrien.

Police in Butte are still investigating the crash.