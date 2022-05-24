Museum of the Rockies to open new exhibit May 28

BOZEMAN – The Museum of the Rockies will open its new exhibition, “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors,” [xn--new%20exhibition%2c%20apsalooke%20women%20and%20warriors%2c-90e50889b4ca] on Saturday, May 28, with multiple celebratory events.

The exhibit, which comes to Bozeman from Chicago’s Field Museum, explores the history, values and beliefs of this Native American community known for its horsemanship, artistic pursuits, matriarchal ways of life and its honoring of the tradition of “counting coup” – performing acts of bravery. This special exhibition highlights the art and culture of the Apsáalooke people, also known as the Crow, who are based in south-central Montana.

Special gallery presentations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will explore Crow culture in the Museum of the Rockies’ exhibition halls. At 11 a.m., a panel will discuss “Intellectual Traditions: Crow Conversations in Land, Culture and Art” in the Hager Auditorium. Both events are included with admission to the museum.

At 1:30 p.m., the public is invited to the Apsáalooke Social and Push Dance at the Montana State University Track and Field Complex, located south of Bobcat Stadium. This event is free and open to the public.

Curated by Nina Sanders and jointly organized with members of the Apsáalooke community, the Field Museum and the Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society at the University of Chicago, the exhibition will feature numerous Apsáalooke war shields, horse regalia, a 9-foot-tall modern tipi reproduction, and more than 20 works of contemporary art including paintings, photographs, beadwork and fashion.

The exhibition will be at the Museum of the Rockies from May 28 through Dec. 31. Museum members can access the exhibition early at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 27. Admission is free for members and children under age 5. Ticket prices range from $10.50 to $16.50 for youth, adults and seniors.

To learn more about the event and related programming, visit museumoftherockies.org/aww [museumoftherockies.org].