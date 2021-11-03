Names released of 3 Laurel men killed in I-90 crash

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Wednesday released the names of three Laurel men who died in a crash on Interstate 90.

Joshua Wayne Orcutt, 38, Nikolas James Turner, 40, and Alan Bryant Winslow Jr., 44, died shortly after noon on Monday when a tractor-trailer struck a Chevrolet Suburban occupied by the three men.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the men had stopped along the shoulder of the highway at mile marker 448. Orcutt was the driver of the Suburban, which the patrol said pulled back onto the westbound lanes of the highway and made a U-turn in front of the oncoming semi.

The patrol said alcohol and drugs were suspected factors in the crash.

The crash caused the closure of the westbound lanes while emergency crews responded to the scene.

