NDSU Band Member donates to the MSU Marching Band to get to Frisco

BOZEMAN - Montana State University’s Marching Band has raised $142,000, thanks to countless donors—including a member of the North Dakota State University Marching Band.

Harrison Loebertmann, a senior at North Dakota State University, has been a member of the marching band for five years. When Loebertmann heard that the MSU Spirit of the West needed funds to get to Frisco, Texas, he felt a need to act.

“Your first ‘run on’, where 18,000 fans are screaming…that’s just when I fell in love with marching band, and I haven’t been able to leave it ever since,” Loebertmann said.

North Dakota State University has traveled to Frisco, Texas, five different times in the past for the FCS Championship game and Loebertmann describes it as electric.

Dr. Royce Smith, the Dean of the College of Arts and Architecture at Montana State University reported that the MSU Marching Band has reached $142,000.

“I heard it first from my bandmates, went to donate and saw all the Facebook comments of others doing the same,” Loebertmann said.

The MSU Spirit of the West needs approximately $200,000 to fly the team of 160 members to the accompany the team. If they can achieve $150,000, donors are willing to match what they need to get to Frisco.

“The Football teams may be playing against each other, but the name doesn’t have that rivalry,” Loebertmann said.

