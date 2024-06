BUTTE — Nearly 300 Butte High School seniors turned their tassels at their graduation ceremony Thursday night.

The Butte Civic Center was packed with family and friends of the 298 Butte High students who walked the stage to receive their diplomas to celebrate the class of 2024.

Valedictorian Sonya Trudnowski addressed her classmates and principal John Metz wished the graduates a bright future during his closing remarks.