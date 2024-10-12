Nearly $50,000 raised for Butte's homeless shelter at annual fundraiser

BUTTE — Hundreds turned out Thursday evening to raise money for Butte's homeless shelter.

About 450 people attended the Butte Rescue Mission's annual fundraiser at the Butte Civic Center which involved a silent auction, a meal, and success stories from people who used the shelter located on East Platinum Street to get their lives back together. Organizers were grateful for all the support.

“Helps take care of those that are in need, those that are less fortunate, food insecure, down and out, mental health issues. It takes an entire community, so to see that show up last night, it was very encouraging to our, really, our whole organization and us going forward,” said Rescue Mission Director Brayton Erikson.

Close to $50,000 was raised, and Town Pump and the Be a Friend In Need campaign will match the money raised.

