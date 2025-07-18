Need a license? MVD to offer convenient mobile licensing in West Yellowstone starting July 21

WEST YELLOWSTONE — In response to increased demand and to further support customers in West Yellowstone, Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is launching a mobile licensing event to make things easier for you from July 21–25.

The mobile unit will be parked in the Town Hall parking lot at 440 Yellowstone Ave, ready to serve customers on a first-come, first-served basis. It can accommodate about 25-30 people each day, so be sure to arrive early.

What services will be available? You can renew or replace your Standard and Commercial Driver Licenses and even get a REAL ID Standard or Class D license. For those moving from out of state, the mobile unit can process transfers for folks with a current and valid out-of-state license. Plus, for the first time, it will also offer written driving tests, schedule permitting.

Keep in mind that payments need to be made by credit or debit card, so bring those along.

The mobile unit will operate at the following times:

Monday: 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday to Thursday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Before you head out, make sure to check the MVD website for details on what documents you’ll need to bring for a smooth transaction.

Detailed information for each type of license can be found here: https://mvdmt.gov/ [mvdmt.gov] [mvdmt.gov]