Neighbors talk about 'terrifying' search for Billings home invasion suspects

The second suspect in a home invasion and crime spree on Tuesday on the Billings West End remains on the loose Wednesday night.

A 16-year-old Billings boy was arrested shortly after those incidents, one involving a handgun being pulled on a homeowner.

A viewer has sent video of that arrest as the resident recounts the scary situation.

Patrol cars lined up and down Rosebud Drive on Tuesday, about 1,000 feet from the beginning of the 3700 block of Grecian Way, where police says the crimes occurred.

The apprehension of the suspect happened on Rosebud near Coliseum Drive.

"It's kind of terrifying," said MacKenzie Bond on Wednesday. "I've got an eight-year-old, and there's a lot of kids on this neighborhood. So it's just kind of, you know, scary thinking that could have happened to anybody, especially us. It's not that hard to break a window into somebody's house or even if somebody doesn't lock their house up, you know, so I don't know. it's pretty scary."

Bond talked about what she saw outside her home around 6 a.m. Tuesday. She says her husband left for work about an hour earlier.

"Came out to my living room after my husband called and said that there was cops looking in backyards," she said. "So I looked out the window and there was just the one cop car across the street. Pretty soon there's about 12 cop cars."

"Checked out my window," added Bailey Bond, MacKenzie's daughter. "There is one parked right next to me. They're all like huddled up the next time I checked. And it was just kind of scary for all of us. So we have never experienced that ever."

Bailey was also was frightened but had her dog Otis with her.

"A little bit safer," Bailey said about having her dog next to her.

"We're doing good," MacKenzie said. "Taking it day by day now. "For that little bit of a scare first thing in the morning. We're good."