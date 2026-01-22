GALLATIN COUNTY — If you’ve taken Highway 191 headed to or from Big Sky recently, you might’ve noticed new billboards urging drivers to watch for elk on the roads. Those two billboards were made by a group of locals hoping to reduce vehicle-wildlife collisions this winter.

“This stretch of road south of Gallatin Gateway and before the bridge that crosses the river is one of the highest concentrations of elk movement and also wildlife vehicle collisions in this region,” said Deb Davidson, who works for the Bozeman nonprofit Center for Large Landscape Conservation.

“We do a lot of science to figure out where animals are moving across roadways and then identify the best places to put in wildlife crossings and other solutions,” said Davidson.

New billboards warn Highway 191 drivers about elk crossings in high-collision area

Holly Pippel, a photographer who documents the impact on wildlife from vehicle accidents on wildlife, was also involved with the creation of the billboards.

“That’s part of the reason I do my photography. To remind people of what’s out there,” said Pippel.

The Bozeman residents say they have always been passionate about wildlife.

“I think it’s in our DNA,” said Pippel.

That’s why they jumped into action to make these billboards happen. The first billboard is located just south of Gallatin Gateway. The second billboard is just past mile marker 72 on the way back from Big Sky.

According to the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, 25% of all collisions along Highway 191 from Four Corners to Big Sky involve wildlife.

“As we watch our landscapes change with more people and more traffic, solutions like this are really critical,” said Davidson.

So, how did Davidson and Pippel make this happen?

They say it’s all thanks to local business owners Courtney Collins of Courtney Collins Fine Art and Jim Winjum of Kenetrek Boots, who donated their billboards to display messages warning drivers of elk until March.

“We have them for three months, which is peak season for elk crossing,” said Pippel.

As for the billboards themselves, Pippel took the photo, and Outlaw Partners designed it.

“We think it’s just enough to get the point across and make a difference,” said Pippel.

Moving forward, Pippel and Davidson hope to implement a more permanent solution, including wildlife crossings. They say they are grateful to Sen. Sheehy and Rep. Zinke for working to ensure there is federal funding for wildlife crossings.

“We are working with the Montana Department of Transportation to figure out some more permanent signage that would light up when elk are around,” said Davidson.

“It’s time to protect our resources and give them the respect that they deserve,” said Pippel.