New Billings Public Schools cell phone policy will prohibit phones in classroom

BILLINGS — Starting this new school year in September, all of Billings Public Schools will have astricter cell phone policy. Some teachers may choose to use a calculator caddy or lock box at the front of the classroom.
On July 15, the school board decided to implement a district-wide cell phone policy. The policy is known as 8320 and was approved 5-2.
"Students are not using those cell phones during class time, and then in between classes and at lunch, before and after school, they are more than welcome to use their cell phones," says Gordon Klasna, the district's executive director of secondary education.
Klasna helped design the policy for the board. Some members of the community, such as grandparent Steve Tobin, support the decision.
"I see a lot of kids who seem hugely distracted by their cell phone," he said.
But many students see the policy much differently, including high school seniors Maya Simeon and Kyrie Blades.
"Even with medical things, like I have friends who have diabetes who need to check their blood sugar on their phone," said Simeon.
"Honestly I don't think it's gonna change much. 'Cuz, they tried to enforce this phone policy last year, but it just never really went through. Teachers didn't enforce it. Kids would put in an old cell phone," said Blades.
Some parents also said they want to be able to contact their children during school hours. Although, many said they agree with Klasna, that cell phones are impacting the students' ability to learn.
"Our focus is on education for our students, and we're hoping that our parents will partner with us on this," said Klasna.
It's a change, sure to be a topic of conversation, with another school year just around the corner.
See below for Policy 8320:
CELL PHONES
Billings Public Schools recommends students NOT bring cell phones or electronic devices to school and takes no responsibility for devices that are lost or stolen, even when those devices are placed in a classroom caddy or other storage system during the class period. Also, be aware that the school can revoke any student's cell phone privileges and require the phone to be turned in upon arrival and not returned until dismissal as a result of a student's failure to use the phone appropriately while on campus.
K-5
No cell phone use is allowed during school time. Student cell phones are to be turned off and placed in backpacks until they walk out of the school building at the end of the day.
6-8
No cell phone use is allowed during school time. Phones and wearable devices, i.e. Apple Watches, Air Pods and similar devices, are to be turned off and put in lockers during school time.
9-12
No cell phones or other personal electronic devices use is allowed during class time, educational or otherwise. All cell phones should be put into the school provided phone storage spot during class time. Devices can only be used before and after school, during passing time or at lunch.
Parents can call the office and messages will be relayed to students