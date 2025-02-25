New Building in Mining City Showcases Local Artistry and Community Spirit

BUTTE — The Mining City, known for its historic buildings dating back to the late 1800s, is welcoming a modern addition that reflects the talents of local builders and artists.

You may have noticed the new Clearwater Credit Union building, nestled at the corner of Granite and Main Street. And soon, a vibrant mural will come to life.

“This really shows a company’s commitment to a community when they support their local artists,” said Butte-based painter and printmaker Christine Martin.

Martin is currently several weeks into creating a mural that will grace the exterior of the new building. “Having public art really just celebrates Uptown, and it’s just something beautiful that we all get to look at,” she added.

The mural features a sweeping vista of the land surrounding the iconic "Big M," as well as 36 native birds, including cedar waxwings, rufous hummingbirds, and the smallest owl in North America.

As visitors step inside the new Clearwater Credit Union, they are greeted by floor-to-ceiling light wooden paneling that creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. “It feels good kind of, just walking in. You kind of just feel really comforted,” remarked Paige Carlson, an employee of the credit union.

Construction of the new building took nearly four years to complete and incorporates eco-friendly features, such as solar panels. Carlson emphasized the importance of investing in the local community, saying, “At the old building, we were just leasing it, and we really wanted to invest in Butte. So to be able to have, like, permanently a spot here where we can help the community grow and serve our members better is just fantastic.”

The public will have the opportunity to view the stunning mural and explore the interior of the new building during the grand opening at the end of March.

