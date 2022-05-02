New businesses springing up in Uptown Butte

BUTTE - With the arrival of Spring, Uptown Butte is seeing the buds of economic development with a host of new businesses opening in and around its all-important Park Street corridor.

“It’s just part of the buzz we have going in Butte right, a lot of interest in opening new businesses,” said Butte’s Director of Community Development Karen Byrnes.

Several established businesses have expanded and there are several new businesses that are opening in this district, including a new cantina-style Taco Bell restaurant at Park and Montana streets.

John Emeigh

Economic officials are excited about the expected reopening of The Colonial apartment building in Uptown.

“And the housing part of that is hugely important to the economic vitality of the area. It just lends to more feet on the street,” said Byrnes

The owners of a recently opened café in Uptown started their business with an interesting name.

“You’re just like, where do you want to go eat? ‘I don’t know.’ What do you want for lunch? ‘I don’t know,’” said co-owner of I Don’t Know Café, Michael Taapken.

The owners of the I Don’t Know Café do know business has been good.

“For less than two months open, it’s by far exceeding our expectations,” said Taapken.

And despite the high inflation and fuel costs, some business owners say they are optimistic about their economic future.

“It’s due mostly in part with the overwhelming support from this community and the Uptown businesses and people coming in to share their support with us,” said Taapken.

Businesses should benefit from the return of summer events like the Famer’s Market on May 14th, the Montana Folk Festival on July 8th and the An Ri Ra Irish Festival on Aug. 12th.

