New Butte restaurant to host free community Thanksgiving dinner

BUTTE - Fresh meat, deep-fried taco shells, and homemade Mexican sauces make up the menu of Miner’s Pub and Grub, the newest restaurant in Butte to feature a mixture of American and Mexican cuisine.

Kaitlyn Aguiles

Lisa Sanchez worked in the restaurant and bar industry for over 30 years in Colorado. She and her son owned several businesses there but decided a change in scenery and pace was what they needed.

"We just sold all of them to move here to Butte and we’re super excited to be here so this little building was available and I said that looks like I don’t have to work so hard," said Sanchez.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS When she was younger, Sanchez dreamed of going to culinary school, but it became impossible.

Still, she persisted.

Sanchez didn’t let that stop her from pursuing her passion for cooking. She practiced and learned and is still learning all these years later.

"We’re still trying to find our niche. . .and here I am. Happy in the kitchen. Happy behind the bar." said Sanchez.

While food has been flying out the door, Sanchez has been planning a community Thanksgiving dinner. A tradition that started 20 years ago in Colorado.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS "It’s free for everybody, anybody for any reason. It doesn’t make any difference to whether your single and you don’t have a place to go or you're married and you have kids and you don’t want to cook," said Sanchez.

Sanchez says that she wants to show her thanks to the new community she has joined.

"I do this because I want to give back to all the people who have given to me," said Sanchez.

The free community Thanksgiving dinner will start on November 25 at noon until food is gone.

