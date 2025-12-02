New cases of measles reported in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — Two new cases of measles have been confirmed in Gallatin County, according to the health department.

The individual confirmed on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, followed a case reported on Nov. 28, 2025, who had a known exposure to measles through a public exposure site. Public health officials are working to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed.

On its website, the Gallatin City-County Health Department encourages parents to talk with their child’s health care provider to determine if an accelerated schedule is appropriate for their child. The accelerated schedule may be utilized based on shared clinical decision-making between the patient’s provider and the patient/guardian.

At this time, Gallatin County does not have sustained community transmission in children.

Symptoms of measles typically develop 7 to 14 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days to appear. A rash usually develops 2 to 4 days after the initial symptoms and typically lasts 5 to 6 days. Individuals with measles are considered infectious for a total of 9 days — beginning 4 full days before the rash appears and continuing through 4 full days after rash onset.

Below are details regarding any public sites with potential measles exposure. If you were at a location at any time during the times listed and determine you are not immune to measles, please call the health department at 406-582-3100.

The times listed include the period of exposure and two hours after (measles can stay in the air for up to 2 hours after the infected person leaves the area).

Date/Time/Location/Timeframe

11/13/25 - 10 a.m. - 8:30 pm - Costco, Bozeman - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 4

11/14/25 5- 8:30 p.m. - MacKenzie River Pizza, Belgrade - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 5

11/25/25, 2:45 - 6 p.m. - Hatch Pediatrics, Bozeman - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 16

11/26/25, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Hyalite Hall, MSU, monitor for symptoms through Dec. 17

11/26/25, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - WinCo, Bozeman - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 17

11/26/25, 5 - 10 p.m - MacKenzie River Pizza, Belgrade - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 17

11/28/25, 6 - 10 a.m. - Target (in line and in store) Bozeman - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 19

11/28/25, 6:30 - 9 a.m. - Bob Wards, Bozeman - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 19

11/28/25, 8 - 11 a.m. - IHOP Bozeman - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 19

11/28/25, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Gallatin Crossing - Main Mall, Barnes & Noble, LuluLemon, Sephora, LOVESAC and Pandora - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 19

11/28/25, Noon - 3 p.m. - Famous Footwear, Bozeman - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 19

11/28/25, Noon - 4 p.m. - T J Maxx, Bozeman - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 19

11/28/25, 5 - 10 p.m. - The Local American Saloon, Belgrade - monitor for symptoms through Dec. 19

According to the health department's website, the best way to protect against measles is to get the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (called MMR).

Measles is a serious respiratory disease (in the lungs and breathing tubes) that causes a rash and fever.

Doctors recommend that your child get two (2) doses of the MMR vaccine for best protection. Your child will need one dose at each of the following ages:



12-15 months

4-6 years

Infants 6-11 months old should have one (1) dose of MMR before traveling to another country.