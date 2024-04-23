Watch Now
New fiber-optic network promises high-speed internet service in Butte

John Emeigh
Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 22, 2024
BUTTE — A Wisconsin-based fiber cable company promises to bring new high-speed, broadband internet service to Butte.

Governor Greg Gianforte helped cut the ribbon Monday morning on Butte's TDS Telecommunications office off Wynne Avenue. TDS is burying about 250 miles of fiber-optic cable around Butte that will eventually connect 15,000 homes and businesses.

TDS is investing about $21 million in Butte and will also be setting up fiber networks in Billings, Great Falls, Helena, and Missoula.

“I think this is a great economic development drive for the community. I think it's great if I’m a homeowner to say I have fiber in my home. It increases the value of my home, so overall I just think it's a fantastic investment were making in Montana, and Butte deserves it,” said TDS Field Marketing Representative Tom Cronnelly.

TDS is expected to start going online later this summer and will make a big push in 2025.

