BUTTE — It’s freezing outside, there’s snow everywhere—sounds like a great time to golf in Butte, especially since now at the Uptown Golf Club, you can golf any time of year, anywhere you want, even the Old Works in Anaconda.

“Yeah, today’s the perfect day and where we live, you know, the majority of the year is non-golf weather, so this gives that atmosphere,” said Uptown Golf Club owner Curt Gannon.

Watch the story here:

New indoor golf club in Uptown Butte lets you hit the links any time of year

The business opened smack-dab in the middle of winter on Broadway and offers people a chance to play computer-simulated golf, any time.

“A little left. Hopefully we’ll catch a little bit of it [the green], yeah, we’re gonna, there we go,” said PGA Pro Mikal Harpster, who was demonstrating one of the games.

Gannon added, “We set it up to make it as realistic experience as possible.”

The club also employs a PGA Pro to give lessons or help customers use the equipment.

“The whole point and the best part of it is, is that it’s that accurate and that realistic, so, you know, you feel like you played a round of golf when you leave,” said Harpster.

People can book a tee-time just like at a real golf course, except you can play anytime, 24/7. Duffers can play actual golf courses around the world or fantasy courses.

“It so realistic that it’s frustrating for us non-pro golfers out here, but it’s good to get working on the game all-year round,” said club member Simon Watts.

An open house will be held at the business at 125 W. Broadway at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.