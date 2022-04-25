New Montana Tech nursing lab gives student nurses realistic training

BUTTE — Montana Tech has a new simulation lab that’s about to open up to help nursing students become prepared for the future.

The Lesar Family Nursing Simulation Lab has students and staff at the Butte university more than just a little excited.

“Oh my God, love it! We just have been elated about how the center has turned out,” said Janet Coe, the director of the simulation lab.

The new lab was paid for in part through a donation last year from the Lesar family, who gave $7 million to Montana Tech.

The lab is set up like a hospital ward and equipped with high-tech mannequins that students can use to apply the techniques they’ve learned in the classroom.

“We’re really seeing our students leave here with more confidence and ready to hit the floor when they go out into their clinical experience,” said Coe.

"Lucina" is one of the mannequins; she’s very realistic, she’s breathing, she has a heartbeat.

“They can talk, they have lung sounds, heart sounds, we can give them medications,” said Coe.

With about 300 students, Tech’s nursing program is one of the largest in the university, and this is a good thing because there is a high demand for nurses.

“We’ve had some classes, sometimes they have two or three job offers when they’re walking across the stage for graduations, so they’re in high demand,” Coe said.